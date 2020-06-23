Members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress are at the moment in a closed door meeting after the secretariat of the party was earlier sealed by the police.

According to information gathered by TVC News the order by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is aimed at ensuring peace around the secretariat.

Members of the national working committee who showed up today were prevented from gaining access while staff and journalists were allowed to walk in without their cars.

This is happening at a time the party’s leadership remains divided over who takes over as the acting national chairman, following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

Meanwhile the nigeria police force has reacted to reports suggesting that it has sealed off the premises of the APC secretariat in Abuja.

In a press release made available to TVC News, the force public relations officer, DCP Frank Mba confirmed that personnel have been deployed as a proactive measure aimed at maintaining law and order at the secretariat.

By this, he said members of the APC and staff of the secretariat are at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses in and around the building.