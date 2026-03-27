President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the venue of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja. President Tinubu, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, arrived at the Eagles Square in Abuja. Read Also BREAKING: Kano Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam ResignsTinubu Commends Elumelu’s Advocacy for…...

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the venue of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

President Tinubu, accompanied by his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, arrived at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has also arrived at the venue of the APC Convention ahead of the president with his wife, Nana Shettima.

The convention, a prelude to the 2027 general election preparation by the party, is expected to produce a new National Working Committee and Executives for the party.