The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the counteractions taken against the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country, and pass a vote of confidence on Mr. President.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of its 9th meeting at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, on Friday.

Presided over by its chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, the committee further urged leaders at all levels to show restraint in comments that do not unite the country in the face of insecurity.

Similarly, the caretaker committee also agreed to set up a Registration Appeal Committee to consider complaints or dissatisfaction that may arise from party members on the conduct of the membership registration, revalidation and update exercise and in line with approved templates and guidelines for the exercise.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, the caretaker committee agreed to adopt the Party’s guidelines, timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of Area Councils Election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The meeting also commended the Chairman of the CECPC, Mai Mala Buni for his peaceful mien and dexterity, which has endeared high-profile defections to the Party.

The APC Caretaker Committee and Special Convention Committee had met to deliberate the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections, quarterly review of the activities of the CECPC, evaluation of the ongoing Party membership registration, revalidation and update exercise, state of affairs of the Party and a review of the interventions of the Federal Government in the face of security challenges in some parts of the country.