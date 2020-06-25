Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been inaugurated to head the APC caretaker committee and chairman extraordinary convention.

The decision was taken at the Virtual National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari called for the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress as presently constituted.

The President also called for the discontinuation of all pending court cases with the APC.