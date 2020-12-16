The Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress has appointed a former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as chairman of its South-South reconciliation committee.

The decision was announced in a communique signed by the Secretary of the committee and an APC Chieftain from the region, Lucky Imasuen, after a meeting of party leaders from the geo-political zone in Abuja on Tuesday, the communique was made public on Wednesday.

Other members of the committee include: Lucky Imasuen who was named as secretary; Chief Sunny Jackson, Dr. Mrs. Maryam Ali, Dr. Sam Jaja, Senator Clever Ikisikpo and Chief Emmanuel Nsan.

The communique read in part, “The meeting applauds Mr. President for the tremendous work he is doing under very difficult circumstances. Consequently, a vote of confidence was passed on the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari.

“The meeting resolved that leaders must work together in harmony in the interest of the party and our people

“The meeting condemned the divisions amongst the leaders and urged on the need to foster unity in the zone.

“The meeting resolved to set up a committee of six persons of integrity to handle reconciliation and issues from the various states.

“The meeting called on leaders to use the membership revalidation, and update exercise as a tool for ramping up our support base and for unification of the party in the region.”

Party leaders at the meeting also reiterated the resolution of the National Executive Committee of the party asking all members who had pending litigations against the party and or its leaders to withdraw them from court.

Two federal lawmakers from Rivers State who defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to join the APC were also formally received during the meeting.

The two members of the Federal House of Representatives: Chisom Dike and Ephraim Nwuzi, representing Elemetai, Oyigbo and Etche and Omuma federal constituencies respectively, were welcomed into the party fold as they promised to work hard towards the growth and success of the party going forward.