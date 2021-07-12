The Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has constituted a three-member committee to run the affairs of the party in the state.

Committee Members are

Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau – Chairman

Muntari Ahmed Anka – Deputy Chairman Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi – Secretary

A statement issued by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) John James Akpanudoedehe said the step followed the recent positive development in the Zamfara State Chapter of the party and the approval by the CECPC to dissolve the leadership structure of the party organs in the State.

The CECPC also strongly appealed to those directly affected by this action to show understanding and consider this a sacrifice made for the growth of the party.

The party assured all concerned that it shall ensure that inclusiveness, fairness and transparency are maintained (which are the composite ethos of our party) by the new leadership on all fronts.

The party congratulated H.E Bello Matawalle, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State as he leads his State into the fold of the Progressives.