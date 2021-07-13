The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as fake a letter purportedly suspending Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party which is circulating in the public space.

Fifth columnists and forgers according to the Secretary of the party’s Caretaker National Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, have taken advantage of the unfortunate and recent leaks of the party’s official correspondences with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to copy and paste forged signatures of the CECPC Chaiman and Secretary on equally fake letters.

The APC according to him does not currently have a “National Working Committee” as stated in the fake letter, but a Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) which has been saddled with the mandate to reposition, unite and strengthen it.

The Party called on the discerning public to be wary of fifth columnists and jobbers relentlessly scheming to use every opportunity to stoke crisis in the party and polity through fake news.

It also urged the media to always rely on its well-known and official communication and publicity channels to get information on the activities of the party.

It urged all Nigerians to discountenance the fake letter as it is a figment of the imagination of fifth columnists.