The Apapa Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has generated two hundred and twenty-sevenpoint three billion naira revenue between January and June, indicating an increase of 11% above its 2019 half year earnings.

The Area Comptroller, Mohammed Abba-Kura says the command also recorded an export trade volume of more than fifty two billion naira in the first half of the year.

Giving details of the Apapa Customs Command’s revenue generation and anti smuggling activities, Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura notes that inspite of the COVID-19 impact on global trade, the command’s revenue earnings from January to June, 2020, surpassed what it generated in 2019.

While 227.3 billion naira was the generated revenue for the first half of the year 2020, 203.3 billion naira was earned within the same period in 2019, indicating an increase of 24 billion naira.

At the terminals, he showcased 142 containers seized for false declarations and two exotic cars that were impounded for evading customs duty payment.

As the Nigeria Customs Service Continues to record more seizures on daily basis, smugglers are incurring huge losses, but beyond this, the country is losing because revenues are not generated from the seized items, as most of these cargoes are often destroyed.