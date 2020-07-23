The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has called on men and officers of the Nigeria army to redouble their efforts towards combating the contempratry asymmetric threat to national security.

He made the call at the official inauguration of the newly remodeled and renovated Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps officers transit Quarters in Abuja.

General Butatai said the Nigerian Army is committed to the welfare of its officers and men and ensuring they are always ahead of their adversaries.

Since 2009, Nigeria military has been at the forefront combating Boko harm and dislodging them from the Nigeria territory. But despite all efforts, internal conflicts have taken on new dimensions, and the terrorists invent nee ways to continue the insurgency.

Many concerned Nigerians feel the armed forces have not adapted quickly enough to the change in strategies by the terrorists and have called for the sack of the Service Chiefs. This is now an ongoing campaign in the national Assembly.

But that has not deterred the army authorities for putting infrastructure in place to force a quick end to insecurity In the country.

The newly remodeled and renovated Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps officers transit Quarters in Abuja is one of such infrastructure

The Army Chief pledges to the officers and men gathered here that their welfare will constantly be improved to ensure that they are motivated in carrying out their duties.

The quarters which initially had 32 flats has been remodeled and expanded to contain 42 flats and a guest house, with an alternative means of power supply provided.