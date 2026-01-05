Two major members of Anthony Joshua’s team, Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele, have been laid to rest in London following a tragic road accident in Nigeria on December 29, 2025. The remains of Ghami and Ayodele were flown back to the United Kingdom, where a funeral prayer service was held o...

Two major members of Anthony Joshua’s team, Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele, have been laid to rest in London following a tragic road accident in Nigeria on December 29, 2025.

The remains of Ghami and Ayodele were flown back to the United Kingdom, where a funeral prayer service was held on January 4, 2026, at the London Central Mosque.

Ghami, Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, his personal trainer and close confidant, were widely regarded as central figures in the boxer’s camp. Their deaths have sent shockwaves across the international boxing community.

Joshua, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, attended the burial at Hendon Cemetery, visibly emotional, and paid his final respects alongside family, friends, and supporters. Thousands had gathered earlier at the mosque to honour the late duo.

The 36-year-old heavyweight champion had been a passenger in a black SUV that collided with a stationary truck on a major highway near Lagos.

While Joshua survived the crash, both Ghami and Ayodele were killed. He spent several days in a Nigerian hospital before being discharged on New Year’s Eve.

Breaking his silence after returning to the UK, Joshua shared a social media post showing him with his mother and members of the bereaved families, captioned: “My Brother’s Keeper.”

In a related development, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed that the driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been arraigned at the Sagamu Magistrate Court.

The case has been adjourned to January 20, with charges including causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, and driving without a valid licence.