British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has made his first social media post since a fatal car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two associates, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

Joshua sustained minor injuries in the incident that killed his friends on Monday, December 29, on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps also confirmed the crash was caused by excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking by the driver, who overtook from the right-hand side and rammed into a stationary vehicl

In an accident involving five individuals, Anthony Joshua sustained injuries, while two fatalities were recorded, and two others were rescued unharmed.

The 36-year-old boxer, who was discharged from the hospital on New Year’s Eve, returned to the United Kingdom on Saturday.

He made his first public comment since the accident in a post across his social media handles on Sunday.

Joshua shared the post, pictured alongside the families of Sina and Latz, with the caption “My Brother’s Keeper ❤️🕊️❤️.”

Following the unfortunate traffic incident, the Ogun State Police Command arrested the driver of the vehicle to investigate the circumstances leading to the fatal crash.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the driver’s arrest in a Thursday statement on X.

Babaseyi wrote, “The driver of the Lexus SUV is currently in custody in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident case. Investigations are ongoing.”

Subsequently, Adeniyi Kayode, a 46-year old driver of the Lexus SUV that was involved in the fatal accident that claimed the lives of Joshua‘s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, has been charged and arraigned before Chief Magistrate Olufunmilayo Somefun at the Sagamu Magistrate Court, Ogun State.

He faces a four-count charge, including Dangerous Driving Causing Death, Reckless and Negligent Driving, Driving Without Due Care and Attention, and Driving Without a Valid National Driver’s Licence.