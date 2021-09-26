Breaking News

Anthony Joshua loses heavyweight tittles to Oleksandr Usyk by unanimous decision

Anthony Joshua has lost his heavyweight world belts to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk by unanimous decision.

Joshua was defeated for the second time in his career by a brilliant Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on Saturday.

Usyk got out to a terrific start, landing a series of excellent body blows and effortlessly moving around the ring.

Joshua began to work his way into the fight in the middle rounds,hitting several strikes that enthralled the fans.

But Usyk turned the momentum round and began to land yet more convincing blows to the Brit, whose right eye was badly injured towards the end of the bout.

Both fighters gave it their all, and Usyk went on the front foot in a thrilling final round.

