Another Zamfara Lawmaker Dies At The Age Of 67

A Member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly Representing Gusau 1 at the State Assembly Ibrahim Na-Idda is dead
The lawmaker died Friday Night at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Gusau after a Protracted Illness at the age of Sixty Seven
The Director General Press and Public Relations of the House Mustapha Jafaru Kaura confirmed this to TVC NEWS
He has since been buried according to Islamic rites
Late. Ibrahim Na-Idda left behind four Wives, twenty six children and many relations
The dead of Hon. Ibrahim Na-Idda came barely Six months after Hon. Ibrahim Ahmad representing Shinkafi Constituency was killed by armed bandits while on his way to Kano State
Zamfara State House of Assembly now has two Vacant seats.
