Road users were left stranded Saturday morning after angry residents of Kakau community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

They were protesting incessant attacks and abduction of residents of their communities by gunmen.

The protesters used huge stones and tyres to stop vehicular movement on the highway demanding that the Federal and state government listen to their plea and put an end to the recurring attacks on their communities.

The enraged residents said they had come under series of attacks by bandits throughout the week, the latest being on Friday night, at about 10pm when gunmen invaded Ungwan Dogo, killing two persons and abducting at least twenty two others.

Kakau Community is located along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

Residents lament that they have lost sleep due to activities of kidnappers who have continued to terrorize them.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the police in the state for comments were yet to yield results.