The 5th Archbishop, Metropolitan Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, has expressed the Church’s confidence in the leadership qualities as demonstrated by the Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The Primate said Governor Ugwuanyi remains one of the brightest Nigerian young men in politics, that the church can look up to and have confidence in the nation’s political class.

Speaking when he led his entourage to the Government House, Enugu, on a courtesy call, ahead of the grand opening ceremony of the Church’s 5-day conference, the Primate expressed delight at Gov. Ugwuanyi’s commitment to God, peace and good governance in the State.

Commenting on the religious event tagged: “Joshua Generation International Conference”, the Primate stressed that the nation belongs to everyone, notes the young people have more stake in the future of the churches and the nation.

Earlier, the Anglican Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Rt. Rev. Aloysius Agbo, explained that the ongoing conference is targeted at bringing together over 15,000 youths across the country to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), to raise a new generation of people who will, like the Joshua of Old, fight corruption, promote the core values of the Anglican Communion and contribute immensely towards the progress of the country.