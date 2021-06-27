Andy Nnamdi Uba, an APC governorship candidate has been declared winner of the primary election in Anambra State.
Mr. Uba defeated 13 other aspirants to become the party’s governorship candidate in the November 6 elections.
Prince Dapo Abiodun, the chairman of the APC primary election panel and the governor of Ogun State, declared the results of the election early on Sunday at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Agulu Lake.
Uba emerged winner with 230,201 votes while his closest rival, Johnbosco Onunkwo polled a total of 28,746 votes.
The total vote cast was 348, 490.
The full results as announced by the election committee for each of the candidates are:
i. Senator Andy Uba – 230, 201
ii. Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo – 21, 281
iii. George Moghalu – 18,596
iv. Paul Orajiaka – 4, 348
v. Geoff Onyejeagbu – 3, 414
vi. Azuka Okwuosa – 17,189
vii. Nwokafor Daniel – 3,335
viii. Ikoobasi Mokelu – 3,727
ix. Kwebuike Ifeanyi – 1,466
x. Godwin Okonkwo – 5, 907
xi. Ben Etiaba – 4,244
xii. Onuwkwo John Bosco – 28, 746
xiii. Edozie Madu – 3,636
xiv. Maxwell Okoye – 2,540
The election committee adopted the open ballot mode also known as Option A4 to conduct the primary election.