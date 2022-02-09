Anambra prohibits heavy-duty trucks from plying Agulu lake bridge

The Anaocha local government authority in Anambra state has issued a public notice prohibiting heavy-duty and articulated vehicles from using the Agulu Lake Bridge due to frequent accidents.

The notice, which is contained in a press release also stated that heavy-duty vehicles such as Dangote trucks, petroleum trucks, and others will no longer utilise the bridge but instead take a diversion to avoid fatalities on the bridge.

Advertisement

The statement reads, ” The Transition Committee Chairman, Anaocha Local Government Area, Hon Patrick Estate Onyedum by this announcement, pleads with motorists, especially heavy-duty vehicles to henceforth, follow Nneogidi route as the Local Government Authority has barricaded the Agulu Lake bridge.

This means that only cars and buses can now pass through the route. This move is to reduce the number of road crashes that have become regular on the Agulu Lake Bridge road.

Advertisement

Consequently, any heavy-duty vehicle found disobeying this order or forcing its way through the barricade will be handed over to security agencies to face the full weights of the Law.”