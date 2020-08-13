Anambra State Government has suspended the Igweship certificates of 12 traditional rulers For a period of one year.

This is coming at the heels of the imbroglio between the Governor and these traditional rulers who were said to be at daggers drawn with the state government over the earlier suspension of their member.

A circular from the Commissioner for Local Government Chieftaincy matters, Greg Obi which made available to Newsmen in Awka, said the twelve traditional rulers traveled outside the state without consultation or authorization from the state government an act seen as diversionary with the intent to cause disaffection in the state

The circular titled “Suspension of Twelve (12) Traditional Rulers in Anambra State,” dated Tuesday, August 11, 2020, listed the affected traditional rulers as follows –

1. Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando

2. Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor

3. Igwe Chukuwma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite

4. Igwe Engr G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha

5. Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia

6. Igwe Nkeli Nelly of Igbariam

7. Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle

8. Igwe A. N Onwuneme of Ikenga

9. Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo

10. Igwe S. O Uche of Ezira

11. Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu

12. Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu Otu.

The suspension took effect from Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The circular warned the suspended traditional rulers not to parade themselves as traditional rulers and to desist from discharging functions as traditional rulers in their communities or anywhere within the state and beyond with immediate effect.

The circular also revoked their membership of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and canceled any appointment they held in government committees until the suspension is lifted.

The suspension may be lifted at the end of one year, renewed or upgraded in the intervening period depending on the government’s review of their conduct.

The suspension is on the recommendation of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, following their meeting at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka on Tuesday.

The Chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe had in a news interview condemned the actions of the suspended traditional rulers who had traveled to Abuja with an Anambra businessman in an attempt to have an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The manner the trip was arranged, the embarrassment of being turned back at Aso Rock Villa, and viral videos showing the suspended traditional rulers being induced with monetary gifts by representatives of the businessman to facilitate their trip to Abuja had raised a lot of dust with many blaming the traditional rulers for ridiculing revered Anambra traditional institutions.

In another video, the businessman was seen promising the traditional rulers the sum of sixteen million naira for their cooperation.