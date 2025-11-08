The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge OF Anambra election, DIG Ben Okolo, has described the exercise as peaceful and devoid of violence....

From the early hours of election day, security personnel were seen deployed to different polling units and at strategic spots in the State, ensuring a safe atmosphere for voters to exercise their civic rights.

At the State Police Command Headquarters in Awka, the DIG, who spoke to TVC news after monitoring the polls, expressed satisfaction with the overall conduct of the polls.

The DIG also assured that security agencies would remain on ground to maintain law and order until the official results are announced.