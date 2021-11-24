Anambra Election Conduct was our most Challenging – INEC

The chairman of the Independent national electoral commission, Mahmood Yakubu , said the Anambra governorship election is the most difficult election ever conducted in the history of the commission.

He made the statement at a two day interactive meeting for Online publishers, media executives .

The commission Chairman said the sit at home order on Mondays in Anambra State by IPOB affected the preparation for election.

Mr Mahmood Yakubu said the commission lost everything in Anambra State in preparation for the election when the inec office in Awka was razed down in June.

As a result of that all non sensitive materials were gotten from neighbouring States, Enugu and Imo.