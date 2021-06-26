The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom 5-man People’s Democratic Party, Anambra State Governorship primary have commenced accreditation and screening of candidates for the exercise.

The venue for the primary is at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre Awka where about 229.super delegates from the 326 political wards are on ground to elect the party flag Bearer

TVC News gathered that 21 persons living with disabilities from the 21 local government areas, were objected to and removed, based on the superior argument from the delegates that it was not captured in the party constitution.

Two aspirants have withdrawn from the exercise. They are Emeka Etiaba and Tony Nwoye and the third person Johnny Olisakwe said few minutes ago that he has quit from the exercise.

He claimed the exercise is not transparent that they are shifting the goal when the exercise has started.

The PDP National Working Committee had earlier cleared 16 candidates to participate in the November 6 Governorship party selection exercise.

Remaining 13 aspirants that will contest this poll.