The Oyo State Security Network otherwise called Amotekun has confirmed that two of its operatives have been attacked by unknown assailants on their way to Tede.

The confirmation was made in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olagunju, on Monday afternoon.

Olagunju noted in the statement that the operatives, who were badly injured, are now undergoing treatment at tan undisclosed hospital.

The statement read in parts, “On the 23rd of January 2021, two of our operatives from Itesiwaju Local Government Area of the state, travelling to Ago-Are en route Tede, were brutally attacked without provocation.

“They were granted free passage at Ago-Are end upon the explanation that they were from Itesiwaju Local Government and are on a routine mission. However, at Tede’s end, some misguided youths attacked the operatives with guns, machetes, and axes.

“Though there was no loss of life, our two operatives were severely injured and are in critical conditions at the hospital.

Unfortunately, after this unprovoked attack and assault, our vehicles belonging to Itesiwaju Area Command were completely vandalised and damaged.”

A communal clash had earlier occured between Tede and Ago-Are during which the police vehicle was damaged while the Amotekun office was burnt on Saturday.

A resident of Tede, who simply identified himself as Sola, claimed that the clash was linked with a cow market that was relocated from Tede to Ago-Are.

“The communities were on fire. Two people were killed while an Amotekun office was set ablaze. Though it has nothing to do with Fulani, this is worrisome,” he said.

The new Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, who led the government delegation to Igangan on Sunday, said normalcy was already being restored to the affected communities