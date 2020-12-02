The Ondo State Security Network known as Amotekun corps has arrested some suspects in connection with gruesome murder of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adewusi.

This is coming just the corps has launched operation clean up to tackle the surge in criminal cases in the state .

The commander of the corps, Adetuntji Adeleye who disclosed about eighteen suspected criminals, said the new operation is designed to checkmate activities of criminals at their hideouts.

The Amotekun commander said investigation is still on the matter.