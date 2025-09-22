The Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has arrested nine suspects across different parts of the state for livestock theft, burglary and the rape of minors. One of the suspects, 56-year-old Ayo Akinpelu, was caught in Ipetu-Ijesa, Oriade Local Government, for allegedly stea...

The Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, has arrested nine suspects across different parts of the state for livestock theft, burglary and the rape of minors.

One of the suspects, 56-year-old Ayo Akinpelu, was caught in Ipetu-Ijesa, Oriade Local Government, for allegedly stealing two goats.

Ayo Akinpelu, a native of Ondo Town, was apprehended after residents raised an alarm and insisted on searching his Lexus SUV, where the goats were discovered.

He later confessed to stealing goats for more than seven years to prepare pepper soup in his beer parlour in Ondo State.

Corps Commander, Adekunle Omoyele, who confirmed the arrest in Osogbo, praised the vigilance of residents and assured that the Corps remained committed to ridding Osun of criminal elements.

In a separate operation, two suspects, 30-year-old bricklayer, Sodiq Adeshina and 25-year-old electrician Kareem Marouf were arrested in Oluponna, Olaoluwa Local Government, for burglary for stealing electrical appliances and cables valued at over ₦450,000 from an uncompleted building.

The Corps also arrested three men in connection with rape cases in Ijebu-Ijesa in Oriade Local Government area of the State.

They are a 26-year-old Elijah Olawale accused of defiling his stepdaughter, while in Modakeke, a labourer, ThankGod Friday, alleged to have raped his employer’s 12-year-old daughter and a 60-year-old man, Adeleke Sodiq, arrested for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Similarly, the Amotekun operatives in Ilesa foiled a burglary at Atakumosa Market, arresting three suspects—Ayo Akanni, Bamiwo Sogo, , and Bamiwo Israel.

Stolen items worth millions of naira, including electronics, provisions and household materials, were said to have been recovered from their hideout.

Commander Omoyele urged residents to remain vigilant and to report suspicious movements to security agencies with an assurance that all of them will be arraigned in court after investigations.