Amotekun arrests four persons for illegal mining in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun corps have arrested for persons for engaging in illegal mining of gold.

The suspects are currently being drilled by Amotekun operatives.

The State Commissioner for Mines, Energy and Mineral Resources, Obe Rasaq Ayodele disclosed this to newsmen in Akure

The illegal miners were reportedly sighted at the hilly area around Owena Igbara Oke, Ifedore local government area.

According to the Commissioner, destroyed cash crops and farmlands.