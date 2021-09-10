Breaking News

Amotekun arrests 3 Herdsmen, 56 Cows in Ondo

Amotekun arrest 3 Herdsmen, 58 Cows in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Agency Network codenamed Amotekun Corps has arrested three herdsmen and 56 cows for allegedly violating the Anti-grazing Law at Awara, a farm settlement in Ikare axis of the state.

The victims were arrested at Iwara Community in Ikare Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East of Ondo State.

Speaking at the agency’s headquarters in Akure, Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye said it is no longer business as usual since the enforcement of Anti-grazing Law in Ondo State.

He warned that leaders should tell others to do their businesses without creating conflicts.

The culprits were mandated to pay the stipulated fine stated in the Anti-grazing Law.

The Seriki Hausa Akungba Akoko, Alahaji Idris Jumil Ismaila, thanked the Governor of Ondo State for allowing them to settle out of court

He promised to sensitise his people on the implications of violating the Anti-grazing Law.

