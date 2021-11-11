Breaking News

Amnesty Int’l accuses Ethiopia of blocking aid for women raped by Tigray fighters

Amnesty Int'l accuses Ethiopia of blocking aid for women raped by Tigray fighters

A new report by the Human Rights Watch has accused the Ethiopian government of blocking aid to health facilities and preventing rape victims from getting help.

The 89-page report detailed the health impact, trauma, and stigma experienced by rape survivors aged six to 80 since the beginning of the armed conflict in Tigray in November last year.

The HRW accused the warring parties of committing widespread sexual violence while deliberately targeting healthcare facilities, leaving survivors and their communities unable to get medical attention.

It also detailed the physical and psychological injuries that result, including sexually transmitted diseases, broken bones, stab wounds, traumatic fistulas and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The rights group said the African Union, the United Nations and international donors should press the Ethiopian government and all parties to the conflict to halt abuses and allow international investigations into alleged abuses.

