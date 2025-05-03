There is no flawless federal structure anywhere in the world, and those who believe that all Nigeria needs is competent persons in public office are mistaken.

This speech was delivered by Kayode Fayemi, the former Governor of Ekiti State, at the unveiling of a high-level Convening Committee to plan Nigeria’s projected National Political Summit, which is scheduled for May 28 and 29, 2025.

The Patriots, a group of renowned Nigerians striving to solve important challenges confronting the country, has named Gbenga Daniel, former Ogun State governor, and Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto State, as co-chairs of their next national political summit.

This comes as the group calls for a real federal constitution for Nigeria, claiming that only one would be able to address the country’s numerous challenges.

Emeka Anyaoku, chairman of The Patriots and former Commonwealth Secretary General, says the patriots are driven by commitment to a united Nigeria under an appropriate constitutional democracy, to solve the socio-economy problem facing the country currently.

Speaking, the co-chair of the the proposed Summit and former governor of Ogun State, Daniel, listed the areas of priority of the committee.

Other members of this committee , Aminu Tambuwal (Former Speaker, House of Reps), Boni Haruna (Former Governor of Adamawa State), Donald Duke (Former Governor of Cross River State) , Labaran Maku (Former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State) – Member, Prof Pat Utomi (Chairman, NCFront) amongst other honorable members.

The Conveners hope that the National Summit will birth a national consensus on the most suitable and inclusive governance construct and architecture for political cohesion and stability of Nigeria.

As stakeholders intensify their search for a constitutional democracy that truly works for all, one thing is certain , the journey ahead will require collective effort, unwavering commitment, and a shared vision for a better future.