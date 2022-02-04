Breaking News

Amaechi expresses worry over funding of ongoing rail projects

The minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has expressed worry over funding of ongoing rail projects.

At the Inspection of the Kano-Kaduna Rail line, Mr Amaechi said the Chinese are not funding the way they use to as a result of economic downturn.

Presently, the ministry is not able to conclude with the loan for the funding of the Kano-Kaduna Rail project, which is now a setback for the completion timeline, which was initially 18 months.

The minister explained that the Kano-Kaduna Rail project is now being funded through the budget.

