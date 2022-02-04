Amaechi expresses worry over funding of ongoing rail projects

The minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has expressed worry over funding of ongoing rail projects.

At the Inspection of the Kano-Kaduna Rail line, Mr Amaechi said the Chinese are not funding the way they use to as a result of economic downturn.

Presently, the ministry is not able to conclude with the loan for the funding of the Kano-Kaduna Rail project, which is now a setback for the completion timeline, which was initially 18 months.

The minister explained that the Kano-Kaduna Rail project is now being funded through the budget.