The minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has directed the contractors on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project to engage more workers across all stations for prompt completion.

The minister disclosed this in a tweet on Monday.

The former Rivers State governor added that work on the Operation Control Centre housing the main controls across the rail line is ongoing.

He words: “We’ve told the contractors on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project to engage more workers across all stations for prompt completion. Work on the Operation Control Centre housing the main controls across the rail line is ongoing.”