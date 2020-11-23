The minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has directed the contractors on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project to engage more workers across all stations for prompt completion.
The minister disclosed this in a tweet on Monday.
The former Rivers State governor added that work on the Operation Control Centre housing the main controls across the rail line is ongoing.
He words: “We’ve told the contractors on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project to engage more workers across all stations for prompt completion. Work on the Operation Control Centre housing the main controls across the rail line is ongoing.”
We’ve told the contractors on the Lagos-Ibadan rail project to engage more workers across all stations for prompt completion. Work on the Operation Control Centre housing the main controls across the rail line is ongoing.Advertisement
Video: Aerial view, Mobolaji Johnson Station, Ebute-metta pic.twitter.com/MPfhgd7wg3
— Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) November 23, 2020