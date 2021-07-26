Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has resumed hearing the sexual offences allegations against Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April 2021, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old foster child of comedienne Princess Adekola.

He was charged with indecent treatment of a kid, defilement of a minor, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault, all of which are against the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.

Princess, the complainant, is currently testifying as the state government, through Olayinka Adeyemi, the director of public prosecution, begins its case.

The accused was granted bail in the amount of two million naira during the last hearing in June.

The judge also required him to give two sureties: a blood relative who lives in Lagos and has paid income tax in the last three years, as well as a lawyer whose qualifications must be validated by the court.

The case drew a lot of attention, so it was given an accelerated hearing, which will last through Wednesday this week.