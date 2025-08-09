The Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Enugu North has recommended that the state Director of Public Prosecution review the charge linking Obi Obieze to alleged ritual activities in Umunba-Ndiagu, Ezeagu Council Area.
Ruling at the resumed hearing, Magistrate Osondu Chukwuani held that the court lacks jurisdiction and ordered that the three accused be remanded in a correctional facility.
The case was adjourned to the 20th of this month for transfer to a higher court.
It would be recalled that Mr Obieze, a billionaire native doctor, was accused of ritual killings, including burying kidnapped pregnant women alive. His multi-storey buildings were demolished by the state government under existing laws.
He was later arrested by Immigration officers at the Seme Border after the abduction of a 13-year-old girl in the village.