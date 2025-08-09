The Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Enugu North has recommended that the state Director of Public Prosecution review the charge linking Obi Obieze to alleged ritual activities in Umunba-Ndiagu, Ezeagu Council Area. Ruling at the resumed hearing, Magistrate Osondu Chukwuani held that the court ...

The Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Enugu North has recommended that the state Director of Public Prosecution review the charge linking Obi Obieze to alleged ritual activities in Umunba-Ndiagu, Ezeagu Council Area.

Ruling at the resumed hearing, Magistrate Osondu Chukwuani held that the court lacks jurisdiction and ordered that the three accused be remanded in a correctional facility.

The case was adjourned to the 20th of this month for transfer to a higher court.

It would be recalled that Mr Obieze, a billionaire native doctor, was accused of ritual killings, including burying kidnapped pregnant women alive. His multi-storey buildings were demolished by the state government under existing laws.

He was later arrested by Immigration officers at the Seme Border after the abduction of a 13-year-old girl in the village.