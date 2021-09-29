Breaking News

Alleged N7.1bn charge: Court restrains EFCC from retrying fmr Abia state gov. Orji Kalu

Court restrains EFCC from retrying fmr Abia state gov. Orji Kalu

The federal high Court, Abuja has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from re-trying former governor of Abia State , Orji kalu in the alleged N7.1billion charge.

Presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo held since there is no extant judgment ordering the re-trial of the former governor and same was not made by the supreme, the federal high court can not order his retrial.

 

Justice Ekwo ordered the retrial of the second respondent Ude udeogu former director of finance and account with the Abia state government.

The Supreme Court order on Mr. Udeogu was explicit, that the case file be returned to the chief judge for assignment to another judge.

No order was made that the case file of the former governor be returned to the chief judge for assignment to another judge

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Lagos govt to offer free HIV tests Nov 25th to Dec 1st

TVCN
Nov 23, 2019

Ahead of the 2019 World Aids Day, Lagos State government, has unveiled a "Know Your HIV Status" campaign,…

“We Don’t Live Here Anymore”: Film puts a spotlight on societal, gender issues

TVCN
Oct 16, 2018

The Initiative for Equal Rights, TIERS Nigeria, has released and premiered a movie that bothers on sexuality…

UK PM moved out of intensive care

TVCN
Apr 10, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Thursday (more…)

OPEC, non-OPEC jack output by 1m barrels

TVCN
Jun 24, 2018

Russia and other non-members of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

EFCC arraigns Company Executive for Broadcast Rights Violation in Uyo

19 Nov 2020 5.41 pm

The Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and…

Continue reading

Federal High Court Judge, Maikaita Bako, dies in Abuja

13 Jan 2020 2.03 pm

A judge of the federal high court in Katsina…

Continue reading

Court orders CBN to unfreeze the accounts of #ENDSARS protesters

10 Feb 2021 12.19 pm

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered…

Continue reading