Alleged N7.1bn charge: Court restrains EFCC from retrying fmr Abia state gov. Orji Kalu

The federal high Court, Abuja has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from re-trying former governor of Abia State , Orji kalu in the alleged N7.1billion charge.

Presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo held since there is no extant judgment ordering the re-trial of the former governor and same was not made by the supreme, the federal high court can not order his retrial.

Justice Ekwo ordered the retrial of the second respondent Ude udeogu former director of finance and account with the Abia state government.

The Supreme Court order on Mr. Udeogu was explicit, that the case file be returned to the chief judge for assignment to another judge.

No order was made that the case file of the former governor be returned to the chief judge for assignment to another judge