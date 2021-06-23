A driver, Elijah Shokoya who allegedly killed an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, in Ketu has been arraigned before an Ikeja High Court.

Mr. Shokoya was arraigned on a one count charge of involuntary manslaughter, which he pleaded not guilty to.

The defendant is said to have crashed down the LASTMA official with his Opel Car with registration number AAA 74 GG.

The offence according to State violates Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and is punishable under Section 229 of the same law.

Following his plea, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Olayinka Adeyemi, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed th e offence at 7.20pm on January 26 along the Ikorodu Expressway by Demurin Junction, Ketu.

She asked for a trial date and requested that defendant be further remanded at the correctional facility.

The defence counsel, Abiodun Kolawale from the African Women Lawyers Association, AWLA, also requested for a short adjournment date to present the defendant’s bail application before the court.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala ordered that he be remanded at the Correctional Center and adjourned the case until July 14 for trial.