The three popular Anambra state Native Doctors have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges preferred against them by the State Government.

The native doctors; Onyebuchi Okocha; known as Onyeze Jesus, Chidozie Nwangwu; Akwa Okuko, and Ekene Igboekweze; Eke Hit, are standing trail for alleged money ritual and other criminal activities

Addressing newsmen after court proceedings, Counsel to Onyeze Jesus, who earlier declined comment, admitted that the matter is live before a competent court, describing it as baseless and afterthought, that will be trashed soon.

On fate of the prosecution, Counsel to Akwa Okuko, , who expressed concern that his client stayed longer in detention before arraignment, expressed hope that the success of the case is on the side of the defendant.

The court has adjourned the trial to 16th May for further hearing.