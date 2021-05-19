Three national officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been invited for investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, theft of funds, and fraud.

The National Auditor, National Organising Secretary, and Director of Finance were asked to report to the EFCC headquarters from May 19th to 21st 2021 in a letter dated May 17th 2021 and addressed to Prince Uche Secondus, the party’s National Chairman.

It will be recalled that Prince Kassim Afegbua, a PDP chieftain and former Commissioner for Information in Edo state, petitioned the EFCC, requesting that the anti-graft agency investigate Secondus’ financial transactions in the spirit of transparency, accountability, and book-keeping in accordance with existing anti-corruption laws.

He stated that much of the PDP’s financial transactions under Prince Uche Secondus were shrouded in mystery, accusing the leadership of a deliberate attempt to shortchange the party in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.