The Federal high court Abuja , has admitted the original certificates of Governor Godwin Obaseki as evidence in the alleged certificate forgery suit instituted against him by the All Progressives Congress and its chieftain Williams Edobor.

Presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed admitted the documents as exhibits while the defendants 1st witness Charity Aguobawekhina attested to their originality.

The documents admitted are his primary school leaving certificate of 1971, Ordinary level certificate of 1973 and higher school certificate 1976.

Other documents admitted are governor Obaseki’s Bachelor of Art degree certificate issued by the University of Ibadan in 1979 and Master’s degree certificate issued to him by the Pace University, New York in 1994.

Counsel to the plaintiffs Akin Olujimi had raised an objection to the primary school certificate and original copy of his certificate from the University of Ibadan.

He said the documents were on front loaded and all arguments in respect to the objections raised will be taken to the final written address.