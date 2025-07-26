Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged involvement of the State Commissioner for Transport, Alhaji Ibrahim Namadi, in the controversial bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Dan Wawu. The directive follows widespread public outrage after rep...

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged involvement of the State Commissioner for Transport, Alhaji Ibrahim Namadi, in the controversial bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Dan Wawu.

The directive follows widespread public outrage after reports emerged that the Commissioner’s name appeared in official documents facilitating the suspect’s release.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

To address the matter, Governor Yusuf has set up a special investigative committee chaired by Barrister Aminu Hussain, his Special Adviser on Justice and Constitutional Matters.

The committee is mandated to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and recommend appropriate actions with immediate effect.

Members of the committee include:

1. Barr. Aminu Hussain, Chairman

2. Barr. Hamza Haladu, Member

3. Barr. Hamza Nuhu Dantani, Member

4. Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmoud Umar, Member

5. Maj. Gen. Sani Muhammad (Rtd.), Member

6. Comrade Kabiru Said Dakata, Member

7. Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota – Secretary

While announcing the formation of the committee, Governor Yusuf expressed serious concern over the alleged misconduct, reaffirming his administration’s commitment on the fight against drug abuse and any form of social vices in the state.