President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security and investigating agencies to liaise with the National Assembly to ensure sanity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the large amount of resources dedicated to the development of the Niger Delta sub-region.

According to a statement from the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, he said this was in reaction to “the unfolding drama, which include attacks and counter-attacks between and around persons, institutions, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)”

“President Buhari expressed his strong determination to get to the root of the problem undermining the development of the Niger Delta and its peoples in spite of enormous national resources voted year after year for this singular purpose.

“According to the directive, auditing firms and investigative agencies working in collaboration with National Assembly Committees to resolve the challenges in the NDDC must initiate actions in a time-bound manner and duly inform the Presidency of the actions being taken.

“The President also directed timely sharing of information and knowledge in a way to speedily assist the administration to diagnose what had gone wrong in the past and what needs to be done to make corrections in order to return the NDDC to its original mandate of making life better for people in Niger Delta.

The spokesperson also stated that President Buhari’s administration wants to bring about “rapid, even and sustainable development to the region.”

July 16, 2020