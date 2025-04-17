The 17-year old teenager who gained fame during the 2023 general election, after he jumped and stood in front of the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been discharged from an armed robbery charge by the orders of a Magistrate court sitting at Apapa.

This followed an advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegation of armed robbery levelled against Quadri by the Nigerian Police.

In his Legal Advice, the DPP, Babajide Martin’s recommended the non-prosecution of Quadri, prompting the presiding Magistrate, Adenike Olorunfemi to set him free.

His lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, says officers of the Nigerian Police Force, Amukoko Divisional Headquarters, allegedly connived with some persons who have been harassing the young boy for not giving them ‘their share’ of donations gifted him during the last elections.

After accusing the teenager of Being involved in street fighting, the police was said to have taken Quadri before a Magistrate in Apapa in January 2025, and obtained an order remanding him at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri on a “trumped-up” charge of armed robbery.

The lawyer also accused the police of misrepresenting him as an 18 year old, and for fraudulently joining Quadri with four strange adults, claiming they were his case mates.

Mr Effiong is now calling for the dismissal and prosecution of the DPO of Amukoko Divisional Headquarters; the IPO, Inspector Odigbe Samuel, and other officers who participated in the operation.

While threatening to seek legal redress, he is also demanding compensation of “One Hundred Million Naira” and a public apology from the Police for his client.