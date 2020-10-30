The CEO of TVC Communications; owners of TVC, TVC News, Max FM (Lagos & Abuja) & Adaba FM Andrew Hanlon has stated today, 30th October, 2020 that the jobs of all its 550 employees are safe and secure.

Mr. Andrew Hanlon made the announcement on foot of ‘misleading reports’ which suggested that 250 jobs were lost following an arson attack on its studios in Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos last week.

He said ‘the reference to 250 jobs related to those of our employees who had been physically displaced due to the fire at our premises, this does not mean those same employees had subsequently lost their jobs due to the fire. All of our staff remain with us, and have merely now been relocated to temporary offices while we build a bigger and better television studio complex’

