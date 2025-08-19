The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Chris Najomo, has directed that all mobile phones and electronic devices must be completely switched off during take-off and landing of aircraft in Nigeria. He said the use of “flight mode” is no longer acceptable with immediate...

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Chris Najomo, has directed that all mobile phones and electronic devices must be completely switched off during take-off and landing of aircraft in Nigeria.

He said the use of “flight mode” is no longer acceptable with immediate effect, following resolutions from the Emergency National Civil Aviation Security Committee (NSASC) meeting held in Abuja.

Najomo stressed that Nigerian airlines must amend their operator’s manuals to reflect this directive and submit them to NCAA for approval, adding that the rule may be reviewed as aircraft technology improves.

The decision comes amid increasing cases of passengers refusing to switch off phones under the guise of flight mode.

The meeting, attended by airline operators, FAAN, NAMA, security agencies, and lawmakers, also addressed unruly passenger behaviour, inter-agency coordination, and lapses in airport security.

Najomo warned that unruly behaviour will no longer be tolerated, noting that sanctions from “category one to four” will be strictly enforced.

On his part, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, said recent cases of passenger misconduct have highlighted systemic gaps that must be fixed urgently. He stressed that once inside an airport or onboard, safety rules take precedence, and compliance with crew instructions is mandatory.