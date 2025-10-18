The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has reaffirmed the Scheme’s commitment to national unity and integration, declaring that all corps members are equal regardless of their background. According to a statement by the Director, Informat...

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has reaffirmed the Scheme’s commitment to national unity and integration, declaring that all corps members are equal regardless of their background.

According to a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, Nafiu made this known while addressing corps members deployed to Kwara State for the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course, currently ongoing at Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

He emphasised that NYSC’s deployment and camp policies are designed to promote equality among Nigerian graduates, irrespective of their social, economic, regional, ethnic, or religious differences.

“Some of you graduated from institutions in Nigeria, while others studied abroad. Some attended public universities, others private. Yet here in camp, you all share the same bed spaces, wear the same uniforms, eat the same food, and receive the same allowances,” he said. “This is deliberate. You are all members of the same family.”

The NYSC boss noted that the Scheme, established 52 years ago, remains a vital tool for fostering national cohesion. He urged corps members to build lifelong friendships during their service year, adding that such connections could prove valuable in both personal and professional life.

“A network of good friends is the currency that reigns in today’s world,” he added.

General Nafiu also encouraged corps members to immerse themselves in the cultures and traditions of their host communities, stating that such experiences would offer a deeper understanding of national challenges and prepare them for future leadership roles.

READ ALSO: NYSC Sets Passing Out Date For Batch C1 Corps Members

While acknowledging the challenges of the camp’s regimented lifestyle, he urged participants to endure it as part of a broader goal to build resilience and discipline. He also called on them to take full advantage of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, both in-camp and post-camp, to become self-reliant and job creators.

The DG warned against the misuse of social media, advising corps members to use digital platforms responsibly and create content that uplifts society.

“Channel your energy and intellect towards meaningful content. The power of the new media can be a tool for positive change,” he said.

Earlier, the NYSC Kwara State Coordinator, Mr. Joshua Onifade, revealed that 1,304 corps members—comprising 767 females and 537 males—were registered for the orientation course.

He commended the corps members for their discipline and active participation in camp activities, and praised camp officials for their commitment, which he said had ensured the success of the exercise so far.

Mr. Onifade also expressed appreciation to Kwara State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for approving the use of Kwara State Polytechnic as the venue for the orientation and for providing necessary facilities, including 250 double bunk beds specifically for corps members.

He further thanked the management of the Polytechnic for granting access to its facilities in support of the national service programme.