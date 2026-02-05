Bandits have reportedly released the remaining worshippers abducted during Sunday's attack on churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State....

Arrangements are underway at the Kashim Ibrahim house to receive the freed hostages.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, had assured Kurmin Wali residents on Tuesday that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of all abducted worshippers.

He visited escaped victims at the Women and Children Shelter in Kaduna, expressing sympathy and describing the incident as unfortunate.

Governor Sani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ending banditry and kidnapping, promising to spare no effort until all captives are safely rescued and reunited with their families.

He commended security agencies for their swift response and urged residents to cooperate with authorities to restore lasting peace.

Over a hundred residents were kidnapped on January 18 from three churches in Kurmin Wali village.