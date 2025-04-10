President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Africa’s foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, founder and President of the Dangote Group, on his birthday.

The President celebrates the life of a visionary whose resilience and unwavering commitment to Africa’s economic transformation have redefined entrepreneurship on the continent.

President Tinubu commends Alhaji Dangote for his contributions to Nigeria’s industrialisation effort, noting how his ventures—from cement manufacturing to agriculture and the ground-breaking Dangote Refinery—have bolstered the national ambition for self-sufficiency and created thousands of jobs.

Beyond commerce, the President extols Dangote’s philanthropy, mainly through the Dangote Foundation, which has uplifted millions of underprivileged Africans.

“Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential. His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,” the President states.

President Tinubu prays that God Almighty will continue to bless Africa’s richest man with vitality, wisdom, and many more years of impact.

He encourages younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from Dangote’s enterprise, resilience, and service.