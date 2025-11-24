Pilgrims on lesser hajj otherwise known as Umrah from Kwara State, alongside Kwaran students residing in Saudi Arabia, have held a special prayer session in Makkah for the peace and security of Kwara State and Nigeria. The solemn gathering was convened in response to the rising concerns over banditr...

Pilgrims on lesser hajj otherwise known as Umrah from Kwara State, alongside Kwaran students residing in Saudi Arabia, have held a special prayer session in Makkah for the peace and security of Kwara State and Nigeria.

The solemn gathering was convened in response to the rising concerns over banditry and insecurity across the country.

The prayer was led by Professor Abubakr Imam Ali-Agan of the Department of Religions, University of Ilorin, who guided the group in seeking Allah’s intervention.

Professor Ali-Agan said the prayer aimed at asking for divine support for Nigeria to overcome its security challenges, especially the continued cases of banditry affecting various communities.

He appealed to religious leaders across the country to organise special prayers in their worship centres, emphasising that spiritual efforts remain essential in times of national difficulty.

The Islamic scholar urged Nigerians to return to God through repentance and good deeds, noting that divine mercy is needed for the nation to attain lasting peace.

Professor Abubakr Imam Ali-Agan also encouraged citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation, to be patriotic and support security agencies with useful information to curb banditry.

He also cautioned against the politicization of the insecurity facing the Nation.

He condemned series of attacks on Mosques, Churches and Schools as well as abduction of innocent students and citizens, calling for concerted efforts by the government and the security agencies to rescue the abductees.