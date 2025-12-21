Alaafin Installs Seyi Tinubu As Okanlomo Of Yoruba Land

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has installed Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria’s President, as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland. He was installed alongside a former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abubakar Yari, who was also conferred with the title of Obaloyin of Yorubaland at the ancient town of O...

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has installed Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria’s President, as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland.

He was installed alongside a former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abubakar Yari, who was also conferred with the title of Obaloyin of Yorubaland at the ancient town of Oyo.

The ceremony attracted eminent personalities and top political figures from across the country, who described the installation as historic and a significant step toward promoting national unity.

They charged the newly installed title holders to use their positions to foster unity, promote development, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s growth and collective progress.

TVC News previously reported that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, will on Sunday, December 21, confer chieftaincy titles on the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abubakar Yari, and Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

According to a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, on Wednesday, December 17, Yari will receive the chieftaincy title of Obaloyin of Yorubaland, while Seyi Tinubu will receive the Okanlomo of Yorubaland title.

The title ‘Obaloyin of Yorubaland represents love, compassion, justice, and a bridge between physical and spiritual realms.