The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, will on Sunday, December, 21, confer chieftaincy titles on the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abubakar Yari, and Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

According to a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, on Wednesday, December 17, Yari will receive the chieftaincy title of Obaloyin of Yorubaland, while Seyi Tinubu, will receive the Okanlomo of Yorubaland title.

The title ‘Obaloyin of Yorubaland represents love, compassion, justice, and a bridge between physical and spiritual realms.

While the title ‘Okanlomo of Yorubaland title’, symbolising a custodian of Yoruba values, unity, and cultural heritage.

“Both titles come with responsibilities like promoting Yoruba culture, advising the Alaafin, fostering unity, and advancing education and social welfare.”