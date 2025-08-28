Akwa Ibom State Government has officially unveiled the logo for the 2025 Akwa Ibom Sports Festival, signalling the state’s readiness to host what it describes as its biggest sporting event yet. The Commissioner for Sports, Paul Bassey, announced this while briefing journalists in Uyo, the state ca...

Akwa Ibom State Government has officially unveiled the logo for the 2025 Akwa Ibom Sports Festival, signalling the state’s readiness to host what it describes as its biggest sporting event yet.

The Commissioner for Sports, Paul Bassey, announced this while briefing journalists in Uyo, the state capital.

According to him, the festival will take place from September 8 to 13, 2025, with Governor Umo Eno expected to perform the official flag-off ceremony.

Over 3,600 athletes from across the 31 local government areas of the state are expected to compete in 18 sporting activities, with the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium serving as the main venue.

Mr. Bassey explained that the festival will go beyond competition, providing a platform to discover and nurture young sporting talents who can represent the state and the nation in the future.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umana, described the festival as an opportunity to not only promote grassroots sports development but also boost tourism and the local economy.

The 2025 edition is expected to draw large crowds and shine the spotlight on Akwa Ibom as a hub for sports and hospitality in Nigeria.