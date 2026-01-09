Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has urged politicians and residents to maintain peace and focus on development as political activities gather pace ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections. The governor spoke in Uyo while receiving members of a new socio-political group, the ARISE with Renewed Hope ...

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has urged politicians and residents to maintain peace and focus on development as political activities gather pace ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections.

The governor spoke in Uyo while receiving members of a new socio-political group, the ARISE with Renewed Hope Initiative, during a courtesy visit to the Government House.

Mr Eno said stability remains critical to the progress recorded in the state and cautioned against actions that could threaten unity.

Leaders of the group said improved cooperation among political actors has helped reshape the state’s political landscape.

The group plans a series of local government visits and a formal launch in the coming weeks.